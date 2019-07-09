Collector orders cleaning up of drain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, here’s some good news for the residents of a housing colony at Edampaadam Pandiparambu Road near Kannankulangara in Tripunithura who were living in knee-deep water for past six months. Following the report published by ‘Express’ on Monday, the District Collector ordered the municipal secretary to clean up the drain and remove the blockade.

“An order was issued to clean up the canal between the house of Pradeep of Kannankulangara Kariyilampadam Road and the Thykkottu Vellakkinavu Temple. The block should be removed and the municipal secretary should ensure that similar situation do not arise again, even if it rains,” said a statement issued by Collector S Suhas here. Thirty families of the colony found their house flooded after an apartment builder blocked the canal running through their premises half-way.