Donning many hats

KOCHI: A hotshot photographer, a designer, a business strategist, a former model and an entrepreneur, Bunuel P A has many feathers in his cap. Having been diagnosed with cancer when he was only 18, Bunuel decided to travel the road less taken and chase his dreams. 10 years later he has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world and is all set to bring CrossFit to Kerala.

Bunuel was in the final year of high school when he was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer in his left leg called osteogenic sarcoma. A straight-A student on road to engineering, the diagnosis came as a rude shock when an injury during a basketball game was found to be a malignant tumour attached to the femur bone.

“I was hospitalised during my boards and had to go to the centre to give papers. I remember the pain in my thigh was so extreme during the math examination that I left without answering most questions,” says Bunuel who went through two long years of arduous treatment. The surgery to remove the tumour left him paralysed for a year and there was a point when Bunuel thought he wouldn’t make it. “I realised then that I had been living life to please others. It is in the moments when death stares you in the face that you discern that life is more than just getting a cushy job.

I made a bucket list of things I wanted to do in the time I had and I am proud to have ticked off most of them,” says Bunuel. Since then he has climbed the Himalayas and has obtained a certificate as a scuba diving coach. His next big adventure is to see a volcano erupt in Indonesia. After an onerous recovery which left him just short of amputation, Bunuel decided to hone his skill in taking photographs. An opportunity at modelling came to him by chance.

“I went to a fashion agency to show my photographs and they asked me to take part in the Le Mannequins model hunt instead. I was the first runner-up which helped me build contacts in the industry through modelling. My last ramp walk was for the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. After that, I quit modelling and became a full-time photographer,” adds Bunuel. His pictures have appeared in magazines like Condé Nast Traveller, The Man, Vogue and National Geographic.

With experience in developing brand strategy in Dubai for labels like East West Link and Fashion Forward Dubai, Bunuel returned to Kochi after an impressive three-year stint abroad to co-found Untitled.

His work now involves formulating unique design and branding concepts for companies and organisations. Untitled. has worked with Kochi-Muzuris Biennale, Art Illustrated magazine and Pepper House.

Always looking forward to the next big challenge, Bunel is about to launch CrossFit in Kerala in partnership with friends. “Fitness is very important to me, I beat the time doctors gave me for recovery because I worked out and built my strength. Also, I have been practicing CrossFit for the past couple of years. So I am excited to be able to introduce it to the people of the city,” he says.