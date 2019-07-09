Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC seeks govt view on illegal parking of trucks 

Petitioner says fatal accidents happen on Container Terminal Road as police, collector have not taken action

Published: 09th July 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the fatal accidents on the Container Terminal Road at Vallarpadom due to the illegal parking of container trucks, the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to inform it whether there was any parking slot reserved for the trucks.

The court also directed Ernakulam District Collector and National Highways Authority of India project director to convey their opinions on the issue and posted the case for July 23.  The court issued the order while considering a petition filed by George Abraham of Pachalam, an Uber taxi driver, seeking a directive to the state government to remove all encroachments and illegal parking on the Container Terminal Road stretch.

Counsel for the petitioner C S Manu submitted that the High Court had earlier held that the state was duty bound to remove vehicles parked on the sides of important roads. However, illegal parking still continued on the Container Road even after repeated fatal accidents. 

According to the petitioner, the accidents caused by the illegal parking of trucks had claimed many lives. 
The Mulavukad police are not taking action against the illegal parking and they seem to be acting hand in glove with certain transporters who have encroached on the premises of the lavatory complex at the Ponnarimangalam toll plaza and made it a place for their illegal activities. 

Though a complaint was filed before the District Collector seeking to ban illegal parking, no action had been taken. He also pointed out that when parking was banned in that area, the number of accidents had come down.

Excerpts from the petition
2016
Accidents: 58
Death: 6
Injured: 64
2017
Accidents: 40
Death: 1
2018
Accidents: 10
Death: 1
Injured: 7

Petitioner says

What the petitioner says
The District Collector being the chairman of the District Road Safety Council is bound to take action against the illegal parking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp