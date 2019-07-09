Home Cities Kochi

HC upholds freedom of individual to embrace any political ideology

The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that the freedom of an individual to embrace a particular political ideology is an aspect of his fundamental right to personal liberty. 

Published: 09th July 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that the freedom of an individual to embrace a particular political ideology is an aspect of his fundamental right to personal liberty. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar made the observation while dismissing the appeal filed by the state government challenging a Single Judge’s order directing to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to Shyam Balakrishnan,  son of a former High Court judge, for illegal detention alleging Maoist link.

Shyam Balakrishnan was detained by the anti-naxal squad of Kerala Police from Vellamunda in Wayanad district on May 20, 2014,  suspecting Maoist link. Shyam had argued that he was arrested without following any procedure and that he was living in that area for over four years along with his partner and practising ‘Yoga Sastra.’

The court said that a person cannot be persecuted merely on a suspicion that he embraced the Maoist ideology. Article 21 of the Constitution mandates that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law. No material was produced by the state to substantiate the suspicion about Shyam Balakrishnan. 

The state had submitted that there was no arrest at all and no search was conducted in the house of Shyam Balakrishnan. The Single Judge accepted the facts that the police officials had acted bonafide. Notwithstanding the finding, the Single Judge passed the judgment fixing liability on the state. The judgment was against the sovereign immunity of the government, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court political ideology
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp