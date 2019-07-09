Shevlin Sebastian By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At 4 pm on a recent Saturday, at entrepreneur Mahesh Joshi’s house at Mattancherry, his wife Sonal and daughter-in-law Sandhya are laying out a multi-coloured sheet over the carpet. Then Sonal brings in two idols of Lord Vitthobha and his consort Rukmini, which had been specifically bought from Pandharpur in Maharashtra 15 years ago, and places it on a low table. On the wall above it, there is already a large framed photograph of Vitthobha.

Soon, Tangamani Suresh, 73, comes in. She is the veteran singer/teacher of abhangs, holy songs sung in praise of Lord Vitthobha (who is Krishna in Marathi). After that, several women -- Shyla Bhatt, Maya Giriraya, Geeta S Pai, and Vasumati Iyer, among others, come in. They are all Konkanis and Tamilians except for Sonal, who is a Gujarati. Some sit on the floor while the elderly sit on the sofa.

Tangamani Suresh

At precisely 4.30 pm, Tangamani starts playing the harmonium. Soon, the women start singing: “Shree Rama Krishna Hari/Ek Tatva Naam/Dradha Dhari Mana/Hari Si Karuna Yeila Tuji (Hold on with single-pointed devotion to the chanting of the name of the Lord, which is the easiest and sure way to be the recipient of divine blessings and grace).

Apart from the harmonium, cymbals are also used. Soon, the singing is loud-throated and powerful. Not many know that Tangamani is the only woman teacher of abhangs in Kochi. She has been doing it for the past 50 years and has trained generations of women. Tangamani herself learnt it from her grandmother at an early age. “I feel happiest when I am singing,” she says.

The group meets at Sonal’s house twice a week. They are training to perform at the nearby Shri Vitthoba Devasthan. The annual Akhand Saptaham is taking place. “At 7.30 am, on Saturday (July 6), the diya was lit,” says Sonal’s husband Mahesh. “It will remain lit till 7.30 am on Saturday, July 13.”

And abhangs will be sung non-stop throughout the day and the night, till Saturday. Groups of singers called mandalis will come and sing for one hour. Then another group will come and take their place.

They are coming from different places. On Monday, groups came from North Paravur, Kodungallur, Kovai, Kalady, Varapuzha and Tripunithura, apart from local groups. “Every year, so many people are disappointed that they did not get a chance to sing,” says Naresh V Pai, who is a trustee of the Devasthan.

Sonal’s group, coached by Tangamani, will be singing on Tuesday.

As the training session continues, at the temple, at the same time, a group is singing the abhang in Kannada. Inside, numerous marigold garlands are hanging on wires just below the ceiling. The black granite idol of Lord Vitthobha, about two feet high, has numerous garlands, as well as necklaces and a crown. He holds a conch in his left hand and a chipady, a musical instrument on the right hand.

There are anklets on both feet. The idol was brought to Kochi from Pandharpur in 1909 (see box). At the back of the temple, there is a canteen. After a performance, singers sit and enjoy dosa, idli or upma along with hot cups of tea. “This event has been going on for 68 years now, thanks to the cooperation of all the devotees,” says Mahesh.