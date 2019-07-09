Home Cities Kochi

Landmine: CBI inquiry gets underway

The CBI has taken over the probe into recovery of Claymore mines and cartridges used by Indian armed forces from the river bed near Kuttipuram bridge on NH 66 in January 2018.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI has taken over the probe into recovery of Claymore mines and cartridges used by Indian armed forces from the river bed near Kuttipuram bridge on NH 66 in January 2018. The case was handed over to CBI after Kerala Police failed to make any headway in the investigation.

CBI last week submitted an FIR before Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court after the case was transferred to it from Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Tirur. “The case was handed over to CBI following the request of Kerala Police. The Kerala police with limited access to military establishments was finding it hard to complete the probe.

“We will approach the Defence Ministry to get details about parts of military mines that were recovered from Kuttipuram,” a CBI officer said.As many as 5 semi-concave-shaped metal substances of the same size and two other metal pieces and five bags made of cloth were recovered from the fifth and sixth pillars of Kuttipuram bridge across  Bharathapuzha.

