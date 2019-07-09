Home Cities Kochi

Let's break up! say modern Kochiites

Family court flooded with divorce cases; experts say couples seek separation even over small issues

By Toby Antony 
KOCHI: Blame it on the impact of modernisation or busy life schedules, divorce cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Kochi this year. Psychologist and lawyers handling divorce cases claim that modern couples find very less time to spend with each other resulting in the fragmentation of families and increasing divorce rate. As of Wednesday, 1,567 divorce-related petitions have been filed at the Family Court in Kochi this year.

The Family Court in Kochi has territorial jurisdiction of Kanayannoor and Paravoor taluks covering Kochi city and Paravoor areas. In 2018, 2,948 divorce-related petitions were filed at the Family Court in Kochi. In 2017, the number of divorce-related petitions was 2,576. On average, nine divorce petitions are being filed at the court per day. 

Another Family Court in the district is located at Muvattupuzha where the number of divorce petitions filed is very low compared to Kochi. “Every year, the number of divorce cases are increasing in Kochi. With over 1,500 petitions filed till now this year, it may touch the 3,000 mark by the year-end. Around 70 per cent of petitions seek divorce from the partner. Rest of the petitions are for guardianship of the children or seeking compensation,” an official at the court said.

According to family court officials, there have been divorce petitions filed by even elderly persons in the recent years. “Recently, there was a petition in which a woman aged 72 wanted divorce from her husband. According to her, she had been bearing with her husband to see her children get married off. Now after her children gave their consent, she decided to divorce him,” the official said.

Similarly, there have been several divorce petitions filed by people working in the IT sector. With different work schedules, couples could often meet each other only on weekends or if they have common off days. Often when divorce petitions are filed, there are counselling sessions held for reconciliation. Only in very rare cases, couples agree to live together and withdraw their petitions. Usually, in joint divorce petitions, it takes around six months to one year for receiving the formal divorce.

Leading psychiatrist Prakash Chandra who has handled several divorce-related incidents said one of the major reasons behind the increasing divorce rate is the absence of emotional attachment between the couples. Due to the modern lifestyle and financial stability, the understanding among members of families has come down. 

“Around 70 per cent of divorces taking place here are over small issues which can be resolved by proper intervention. Because of ego issues, the couples, without looking for other avenues (of resolution), apply for divorce straight. If the couples get proper counselling before approaching the court, a majority of divorce incidents can be avoided,” he said.

Earlier, children used to learn stress management at the family. “Now, the parents do not train their children to handle stress, so when a small problem arises in the married life, they do not know how to handle it. Even for small issues between couples, the woman's parents ask her to come back home,” he said.

statistics
In 2018, 2,948 
divorce-related petitions were filed at the Family Court in Kochi. In 2017, the number of divorce-related petitions was 2,576. On average, nine divorce petitions are being filed at the court per day. In 2016, as many as 2,423 cases were filed in Kochi

