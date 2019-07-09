Panampilly Nagar association out against shuttering biz outlets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the court directive to the corporation to implement its order on shuttering 82 business establishments at Panampilly Nagar here, the Panampilly Nagar Association of Commercial Establishment and Residents on Monday said any attempt to shut down commercial establishments situated there is anti-democratic.

Panampilly Nagar was declared a joint commercial-cum-residential area after factoring in the conditions put forward by majority of residents, assessing the loss to entrepreneurs and employees. This was done after successful completion of survey and hearing under the guidance of the corporation as instructed by the state government. The vendors and people of the region point out there is no justification for the rationale behind the evacuation of commercial establishments.

There are several thousand people who live in over 3,800 apartments situated in and around Panampilly Nagar. Presently, Panampilly Nagar has around 380 commercial establishments and the livelihood of thousands of employees and their families depend on these establishments.

Sreenivasan Krishnan, association president, said, “The motive behind securing a judgment from the court, for shuttering the commercial establishments by citing obsolete facts, has to be viewed with scepticism and it goes against democracy. We are willing to resolve the issue through discussions.”

According to him, “The authorities should initiate necessary action to protect Panampilly Nagar and the approach to put residents, entrepreneurs and employees in agony is not suitable for a civilised society.”