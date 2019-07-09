Home Cities Kochi

Weak monsoon rains on their parade

Business plummetS for migrant vendors 

Published: 09th July 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Umbrella vendor from Rajasthan awaiting customers in the city

By Shalini Jethandran
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the migrant vendors from Alwar in Rajasthan, monsoon in Kerala usually ensures brisk business. They travel all the way from the desert state to the streets here, carrying a slew of things like umbrellas and blankets, all mass-produced in Mumbai. However, weak monsoon this year has spoiled their plans. “We are really worried. Our sales have plummetted,” says 17-year old Kapoor. After spreading across the city, the vendors set up makeshift stalls around Thammanam and suburbs, including Irumbanam,  Karungachira, Perumbavoor, Chalakudi, Muvattupuzha, and Pala.

“The umbrellas are bought wholesale from Mumbai and then given to us for sales here. We come down during June and July. Our entire family comes with us, camping near the stalls to lure passerby,” says Badal, another vendor. 

According to them, the nature of their land makes it unable to sustain any business in their home town.“While its umbrellas during monsoon, its trinkets and pillows during other times. But, a few of us come to Kerala only during the monsoon times. We return once the rainy season ends. But, this time it isn't a happy stint here due to poor business,” says Sandeep, another vendor. 

Meanwhile, the migration of these people raises security issues for the local population. “They are always on the move which makes their documentation difficult. We are trying our best, but registering a migrant workforce of this size is tough,” said G Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police(L&O) and Traffic.

TAGS
monsoon Kerala
Water Crisis
