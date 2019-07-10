Home Cities Kochi

Clogged pocket roads torment residents

Complaints were sent to Edappally Traffic Police Station and the councillor, but in vain.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles entering Vyloppilly Lane ignoring the ‘no-entry’ board

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Pocket roads are Kochi's lifeline, for they open an escape route for vehicles stuck in traffic snarls. But, Vyloppilly Lane at  Kathrikadavu, connecting Azad Road to Stadium Link Road, is worse than the main road due to the alleged callous attitude of motorists.

Despite being a one-way, the road is now used by motorists from both ends, clogging it. Though it provided entry for vehicles from Azad Road to reach Stadium Link Road, motorists are ignoring the one-way warning, causing hardships to pedestrians. The no-entry board put up by the Corporation has been ignored.

According to residents, the congestion is not just during peak hours. "We have been suffering ever since the Metro Work began. The entrance from the Azad Roadside was initially blocked but it wasn't effective as the lane was accessible from the other byroads. After five months, the entrance from Stadium Link Road was blocked. But, it too was short lived. Three months ago, after the traffic warden was withdrawn from the spot, motorists began to rush in from both sides. We are finding it hard to even walk," said Jose, secretary, Vattaparambu Lane Residents Association.

Complaints were sent to Edappally Traffic Police Station and the councillor, but in vain."The residents association did approach me for the consent letter. But I didn’t get any update. I will surely contact them and do what's required,” says M G Aristotle, councillor, Kaloor.

Kattakara Road West

With the Sebastian Road which served as a shortcut from Kaloor to Lissie in a shambles, motorists are now using the Kattakara Road West, causing trouble to the residents there. The road serves as a one-way from Lissie to Kathrikadavu, but now it has been turned two-way, causing congestion."The congestion is inside the residential area. Traffic wardens were posted here till last month to slap a penalty on anyone who broke the one-way rule. But, not anymore," said a member of South Kaloor Residents Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi road safety
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp