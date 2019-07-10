Clogged pocket roads torment residents

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pocket roads are Kochi's lifeline, for they open an escape route for vehicles stuck in traffic snarls. But, Vyloppilly Lane at Kathrikadavu, connecting Azad Road to Stadium Link Road, is worse than the main road due to the alleged callous attitude of motorists.

Despite being a one-way, the road is now used by motorists from both ends, clogging it. Though it provided entry for vehicles from Azad Road to reach Stadium Link Road, motorists are ignoring the one-way warning, causing hardships to pedestrians. The no-entry board put up by the Corporation has been ignored.

According to residents, the congestion is not just during peak hours. "We have been suffering ever since the Metro Work began. The entrance from the Azad Roadside was initially blocked but it wasn't effective as the lane was accessible from the other byroads. After five months, the entrance from Stadium Link Road was blocked. But, it too was short lived. Three months ago, after the traffic warden was withdrawn from the spot, motorists began to rush in from both sides. We are finding it hard to even walk," said Jose, secretary, Vattaparambu Lane Residents Association.

Complaints were sent to Edappally Traffic Police Station and the councillor, but in vain."The residents association did approach me for the consent letter. But I didn’t get any update. I will surely contact them and do what's required,” says M G Aristotle, councillor, Kaloor.

Kattakara Road West

With the Sebastian Road which served as a shortcut from Kaloor to Lissie in a shambles, motorists are now using the Kattakara Road West, causing trouble to the residents there. The road serves as a one-way from Lissie to Kathrikadavu, but now it has been turned two-way, causing congestion."The congestion is inside the residential area. Traffic wardens were posted here till last month to slap a penalty on anyone who broke the one-way rule. But, not anymore," said a member of South Kaloor Residents Association.