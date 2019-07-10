GCDA should correct its anti-Dalit stance, says SC welfare panel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Scheduled Caste Welfare Committee, on Tuesday, flayed the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for its alleged anti-Dalit stance. The Committee’s statement came in the wake of a report published in the Express earlier on the fate of three candidates, who had qualified for the two higher posts in the GCDA, hanging in balance. “As per the complaint of the candidates, the GCDA refused to appoint these candidates, all belonging to the Scheduled Caste category. There is even an interim order from the High Court in favour of these three candidates. The authority is coming up with lame excuses that the candidates, who scored high marks in the test, do not have adequate experience. It is an absolutely false argument,” said SC Welfare Committee state secretary K Somaprasad, MP.

He said the state government had issued a circular in 1988 itself, giving relaxation to the SC/ST candidates in experience criteria. “On the basis of the circular, even the PSC has repeatedly asked the GCDA to appoint the candidates. However, GCDA continued to delay the proceedings. This forced the candidates to approach High Court,” he added.

The SC Welfare Committee also demanded urgent intervention by the government into this matter.