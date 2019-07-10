Home Cities Kochi

High Court asks Corp to shut illegal shops in Panampilly Nagar

Of the 81 establishments, 26 that have not obtained any stay against the HC directive must be sealed

Published: 10th July 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Panampilly Nagar, a residential-commercial area | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the deteriorated condition of Panampilly Nagar area, Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Kochi Corporation to seal forthwith the unlicensed business establishments functioning in residential areas which have not obtained a stay against its directive to close down.

The single-judge bench directed the corporation to swing into action and see that no business was conducted illegally there. “It is distressing to note that tables and chairs are placed over the drains and food served by some restaurants. Cars are parked on streets and car sheds have been converted into ATM kiosks. The green belt areas as per the scheme can never be treated as car parking areas to be claimed by the traders. The solid waste disposal as envisaged in the mixed-zone notification is a mandatory requirement, especially for the restaurants and eateries,” Justice V Chitambaresh said in his order.

The court pointed out that of the 81 establishments, 26 had not obtained any stay against the High Court directive from any court or tribunal. Those establishments should be sealed forthwith in the absence of any orders or Dangerous and Offensive (D&O) Trade licences lawfully issued by the Corporation.

Justice V Chitambaresh issued the order in a contempt case against Kochi Corporation for not complying with the court order. The petitioner submitted that the corporation had allowed commercial establishments to function within the areas reserved for residential purposes despite a High Court directive. Hence, the corporation secretary had committed a contempt of court.

The court held that as per the mixed-zone notification, business establishments could be permitted only if car parking area was available as per the Kerala Municipality Building Rules. It was doubtful whether the establishments had sufficient parking areas to continue their business. It was surprising that the applications for D&O licences submitted as per the mixed-zone notification had been kept pending for long. The court asked, “Is it a ploy to collude with the traders to defeat the statutory provisions and the judgments of the court?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panampilly Nagar Kerala High Court Kochi Corporation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp