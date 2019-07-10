IS fighter’s trial resumes at NIA court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court here on Tuesday resumed trial against Subahani Haja Moideen, a Thodupuzha native, who allegedly fought for Islamic State (IS) in Iraq in 2015. The NIA Court examined a witness in the case registered against Subahani Haja Moideen. The trial in the case was started at NIA Court last year. However, Subahani’s trial was postponed as witness examination in Kanakamala IS case was progressing. There are 55 witnesses in the case.

It was during the investigation into the Kanakamala IS case that the NIA traced out Subahani who allegedly joined and fought for IS at Mosul in 2015. However, after witnessing the death of a co-fighter on the war front, he returned to India. In December last year, a French investigation team visited Viyyur Central Jail to quiz Subahani as part of probe into the 2015 Paris attack. NIA had shared information with French authorities that Subahani fought for Omer-Kathi-Kaliph.