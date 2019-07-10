Home Cities Kochi

Kufos students call off strike

The students were protesting against various issues, including lack of infrastructural facilities.

Published: 10th July 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), who were on an indefinite strike in front of the campus, called off their strike on Tuesday after the university authorities agreed to most of their demands. The students were protesting against various issues, including lack of infrastructural facilities.

According to Akshay A, Kufos SFI unit secretary, the decision to call off the strike came after a meeting held at the chamber of  Vice-Chancellor Dr A Ramachandran. “The authorities agreed to reduce viva-voce fee for MBA course from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,000. Specialisation certificates will be issued along with the degree certificates. It was also agreed that vacant teaching posts will be filled within four months. We had also requested the government to create new posts,” he said.

As per the minutes of the meeting, steps will be taken to finish the construction of laboratories and classrooms within four months. As for the shortage of books in the library, the VC has directed the registrar to examine the issue. In the case of lack of a placement cell in the university, the VC has directed the registrar to discuss the issue with the school directors and settle the matter.

The  other decisions
● Dysfunctional water coolers to be repaired immediately
● Incinerator to be provided on each campus
● Placement cell to be made functional immediately

