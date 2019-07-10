‘My Clean Ernakulam’ for waste-free district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘My Clean Ernakulam’ programme, implemented by the district administration by integrating various departments to make the district waste-free, will be launched on July 13. In the first phase of the project, the National Highway stretch between Kochi Metro's Muttom Station and Ambattukavu will be cleaned.

"We have already sent requests to all shop owners on both sides of the NH to cooperate with the drive. They were also asked to extend all help to volunteers carrying out the cleanliness drive," said assistant collector MS Madhavikkutty. The district administration has already entrusted licensing officers and coordinators to monitor the progress of the cleaning drive.

Agencies, including the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Health Department, Local Self Government Department and respective local bodies, are also part of the programme.