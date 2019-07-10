Home Cities Kochi

‘My Clean Ernakulam’ for waste-free district

Agencies, including the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Health Department, Local Self Government Department and respective local bodies, are also part of the programme.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘My Clean Ernakulam’ programme, implemented by the district administration by integrating various departments to make the district waste-free, will be launched on July 13. In the first phase of the project, the National Highway stretch between Kochi Metro's Muttom Station and Ambattukavu will be cleaned.

"We have already sent requests to all shop owners on both sides of the NH to cooperate with the drive. They were also asked to extend all help to volunteers carrying out the cleanliness drive," said assistant collector MS Madhavikkutty. The district administration has already entrusted licensing officers and coordinators to monitor the progress of the cleaning drive.

Agencies, including the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Health Department, Local Self Government Department and respective local bodies, are also part of the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Kochi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp