No clue even after 10 years in collectorate blast case

KOCHI: It has been almost 10 years since a blast occurred on the fifth floor of the Ernakulam civil station. However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case is yet to get a clue regarding the incident.

On June 10, 2009, an unidentified substance in a sack filled with waste paper placed at the corner of the stairs ending on the fifth floor went off with a deafening sound. Jaffer, an employee of the Resurvey Department functioning on the fifth floor, suffered minor injuries in the blast. The SIT could not get any clues regarding the culprits till date, though they questioned several people, including Thadiyantavide Nazeer, Yusuf of Parappanangadi and Sarfaraz Nawaz. Later, the probe agencies suspected Maoist groups but could not get any leads.