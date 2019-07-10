Home Cities Kochi

Kerala’s first queer film festival on Saturday

Acknowledging the queer community and their work, Q-Loid, a queer documentary and short film festival, will be held on  July 13 at the Kerala Museum in Kochi.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Officially declared around the globe as the Pride Month, June celebrates the rights, social and cultural acceptance of the LGBTQ community. It is vivaciously observed with rainbow-hued banners, marches replete with a wide array of cultural activities, rallies and dance festivals. This year too, pride month was celebrated with much fervour.

Acknowledging the queer community and their work, Q-Loid, a queer documentary and short film festival, will be held on  July 13 at the Kerala Museum in Kochi.

The first edition of the festival is organised by Queerala in association with Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and Public Service Broadcasting Trust (PSBT). Movies documenting the lives of the queer community will be screened, thereby intending to 'rethink modes of visual portrayals of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression'.

Probably the first queer film festival in the state, Q-Loid is set to pave the way forward for similar festivals. “More than being the first queer film festival, what makes Q-Loid important is its association with the WCC. We are glad that there are Malayali actors who identify as feminists and are enthusiastic about supporting queer people and their rights. Their support made it easier for us,” says Rajashree Raju, board member, Queerala.

A panel discussion on masculinity and a 'Meet the Director' session will be held on the one-day festival. Nine films will be screened.“PSBT had sent us films. The board members of Queerala had selected a couple from the package. Also, the working committee of WCC had suggested a few. We have chosen films made mostly by queer people for a reason. We want the media and filmmakers working with queer themes to be sensitive while making reports or films about our lives.

We strongly believe that the selected films speak the truth about the very heteronormative society we live in and the problems faced by us. Therefore, people who attend will have the right awareness about the queer community,” says Rajashree.

Kshema Varghese, one of the organisers, feels the collaboration between Queerala and WCC gives a strong sense of courage to do things. “In Kerala, we are rather familiar with film festivals. But to hold an independent film festival - it calls for attention and it will further encourage such film festivals. This festival could make things organic,” she said.

The menu
    Oruvanukku Oruththi? (A Man For A Woman?) by Vimal Santiagu
    Please Mind the Gap by Mitali Trivedi and Gagandeep Singh
    Ennodoppam (By My Side) by Abhijith P
    Breathe by Anushka Shivdasani and Madhuri Mohinar
    A Safe Person to Talk to by Navdeep Sharma
    The Last Letter by Vishal Jejurkar
    May by Harold Antony
    Nján Sánjo’(I’m Sánjo) by Jijo Kuriakose
    Ladies and Gentlewomen by Malini Jeevarathinam

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
queer film Kerala
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp