Home Cities Kochi

Books are the fount of all knowledge

Book club tries to bring together passionate readers in the city

Published: 11th July 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Book Club’s meetup

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Reading a book over a cup of coffee is a euphoric experience. Then how about a discussion on books over a cup of coffee by voracious readers? If this is interesting for you, ‘An afternoon with books’ is your destination. The meetup is organised by Book Club, an initiative started by Rani Subramanian, Harris Ali and Nikky Khalad.

“We started a group on Facebook called Reading Racoons, which was intended for children. The group helped the parents in selecting books for their children. Later the Senior Reading Racoons was started for the parents who are passionate readers. The members are voracious readers,” says Rani.
Nikky is Rani’s friend. However, the other members of the group were unknown to them. So Rani and Nikky planned for a meetup. “Meeting and discussing books in real rather than on a virtual platform turned out to be special. That’s why we planned for a meetup in March, 2018. However, the only one who turned up was Harris,” she adds.

After the initial meeting, the three decided to hold a meeting once every month. They weren’t bothered about the number of people who turned up, all they wanted was an intellectual conversation.
When the thought of converting the group into one of serious readers, they started a WhatsApp group called the ‘Book Club’. “The members have different tastes. Some may be fans of fiction, and others for historical books and Malayalam literature. So the speciality of the club is that when we conduct meetups we get so much knowledge from each member. We gain information about subjects we may not be aware of. Now we are looking to widen the base,” says Rani.  

The group also conducts book exchanges. But the founders have made an exciting rule too. “Those who cannot lend, cannot borrow too. Everyone who lends their book have put forward the most popular books. Everyone comes to the meeting and discusses about the book they have read. That gives a wider perspective on each book and subject.”

At a time when the reading habit is getting extinct, groups like ours will be a bliss for passionate readers, says Rani. ‘An afternoon with books’ will be held at Café Coffee Day, Kaloor, on Saturday (July 13) from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp