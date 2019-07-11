Corp to verify licences of Panampilly Nagar eateries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With complaints coming from several quarters on the shops operating at Panampilly Nagar, the health standing committee of Kochi Corporation has decided to verify the licences of eateries functioning in the area.

At the council meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Soumini Jain said the engineering section of the civic body would check whether buildings with residential permits had been illegally converted into commercial establishments.

Though Panampilly Nagar has received the mixed-zone tag, the functioning of shops have drawn flak from several quarters.

The council also discussed the delay in signing an agreement with Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) for the service of RO-RO vessels on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route