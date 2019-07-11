Home Cities Kochi

No stale fish sold here, say officials

For fish lovers in the state, it came as a rude shock when 150 kilos of stale fish were seized in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For fish lovers in the state, it came as a rude shock when 150 kilos of stale fish were seized in Thiruvananthapuram.The joint raid by food safety, fisheries and health departments puts the focus back on the adulteration of marine wealth. Despite officials in district claiming that only good quality fish are sold here, people continue to be apprehensive.

“We conducted routine inspections at all major markets in Kochi ever since the trawl ban came into effect. Raids were conducted at Chambakkara, Palluruthy, Mattancherry and  Muvattupuzha. Even harbours were not exempted. We send around 125 samples for examination and not a single one tested positive for formalin or any other chemical. Five samples have been sent for detailed examination at Kakkanad Regional Lab. We are waiting for the results,” said Jacob Thomas,  assistant commissioner, Food Safety Department. The majority of fish sold here come from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The sale is going on as usual. “The trawling ban did have some effect. But, the sale is the same. That's because what we get from Tamil Nadu is of good quality,” said Babu, a vendor at Chambakkara Market. However, many are doubtful. “The produce sold in Thiruvananthapuram came from Tamil Nadu, how come it is not adulterated when it reaches Kochi?” said Bindu, a resident of Kochi. An official with the Fisheries Department said this is because major markets are always under surveillance.“They know they are under the radar. We can assure the fish sold in city markets are free from chemicals. However, stale fish were seized from suburbs,” he added.

Veggie prices go up
The hike in diesel prices announced in the latest Union Budget has caused a hike in vegetable prices.
“It’s normal for the prices of vegetables to go up. With diesel prices increasing, the rent for lorries hike. Now, we have to pay an additional Rs 4,000 for every load. We are also worried about the drought in Tamil Nadu, which is causing a price hike,” says Ismail, a wholesale vendor at Ernakulam Market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp