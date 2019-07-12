Home Cities Kochi

Five, including minor, arrested for murdering youth

The Panangad police arrested five persons, including a minor,  on Thursday on murder charges after the body of a 20-year-old was found in a marshy place in Nettoor.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Panangad police arrested five persons, including a minor,  on Thursday on murder charges after the body of a 20-year-old was found in a marshy place in Nettoor. According to the police, Arjun, 20, son of Vidyan, Mannanaattu house, Kumbalam, was found dead on Wednesday. The arrested persons are Rony, 23, son of Roy of Kunnalakadu House, Nettoor; Nibin Peter, 20, son of Jude Aisil of Maliyekal House, Nettoor; Anandu, 21, son of Shivan of Kalapurakkal House, Nettoor; Ajithkumar, 22, son of Bahuleyan of Thattasseriyil House, Panangad; and a minor. The juvenile accused who was also part of the gang is likely to be presented before a magistrate later, said the police.

The parents of Arjun had filed a petition before the police that he had been missing since July 2. However, he could not be traced. Vidyan, his father, approached the High Court with a Habeas Corpus petition. It was after the court issued an order that the police made the arrest, said Arjun’s relatives. 

The accused had nursed a grudge against the victim for allegedly causing an accident resulting in the death of Abin, brother of accused Nibin, at Edappally last year. “At the time of the accident, Abin was riding Arjun’s motorcycle. However, Nibin and his relatives are of the view that Arjun had planned a trip to Valpara and on the way, the accident happened. They blamed Arjun for Abin’s death even though Arjun, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured. The gang planned the cold-blooded murder to avenge Abin’s death,” said a police officer.

On Wednesday evening, the police with the help of forensic experts and dog squad recovered the body, which was in a highly decomposed state. Police said the accused acted normal after the murder and denied knowledge of the incident during questioning. However, later they confessed to the crime leading to the recovery of the body and their arrest.The arrest of the accused was recorded on Thursday morning and they were presented before a Magistrate at night.

Chennithala accuses police laxity

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that police laxity led to the death of Arjun, the youth who was murdered by his friends at Maradu in Ernakulam recently. “Arjun went missing on July 2 and his parents had complained to the police on the very next day. But the police did not launch a probe. Later, the relatives handed over information on the suspects. Again, the police did not make any follow up. Police laxity continued even after Arjun’s father filed a ‘habeas corpus’. Finally his body was found from a marshy land by the local people. Arjun’s missing and subsequent death was similar to the fate of Mishel, whose body was found in a backwater in Kochi,” Chennithala said.

