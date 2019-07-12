‘Mar Alencherry, cops victimising faithful’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of believers belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese on Thursday alleged Cardinal George Alencherry and police officials were victimising innocent faithful and priests. In connection with the alleged assault of Aditya Valavi, an IIT-Madras student who was arrested in the forged document case, a committee constituting representatives from various churches was formed on Thursday, demanding action against DySP Vidyanandan and other officials.

“In order to protect Cardinal Alencherry, the Church and police officials are preying on the faithful. Rather than punishing innocent people they should investigate and punish the accused in the land scam,” said Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) general secretary Riju Kanjookaran.

Aditya, 24, was arrested in May for allegedly e-mailing the forged documents to a senior priest of the Syro Malabar Church Fr Paul Thelakkat, which were used to defame the Cardinal. “Even after presenting the marks of injury resulting from assault in front of the authorities, no action was taken against officials. Furthermore, he was also forced to give the statement as scripted by officials. Justice was denied to Aditya in every way,” said E O Louis, a committee member.