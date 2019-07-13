After mobility hub, bus port proposed in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If everything goes well, Ernakulam KSRTC bus station will be elevated to the status of a modernised Bus Port. By the term Bus Port, the proponents of the idea are planning a facility for buses in the model of an airport.

The Bus Port is proposed at the exit of the KSRTC terminal near the Ernakulam South railway station. The details of the project were submitted to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday by Hibi Eden, MP.

“We have received a positive response from the union minister for the proposal. He (Gadkari) said that instructions would be given for conducting a feasibility study on the proposal to set up the Bus Port,” said Hibi Eden.

The MP said thousands of passengers are using the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station Ernakulam every day. “However, the existing bus station is in very bad condition. The lack of infrastructure, good building and passenger facilities is a major drawback of the existing station. There are nearly 6.5 acres of land owned by KSRTC near the terminal. Hence, we can utilise that area for the construction of the Bus Port.” If it materialises, this will be the second major integrated transport facility in the city after Vyttila Mobility Hub.

The Bus Port will be an integrated facility where various modes of transport including trains, buses and boats can intersect.”The KSRTC bus station is very close to the Ernakulam South railway station and the Metro station. It is also possible to offer connectivity to the boat jetty. This will be very useful to the passengers,” said Hibi.

Container road makeover

Hibi Eden also handed over the details of two more proposals to Gadkari. The first one is the beautification of the Container Terminal Road, thereby exploiting the tourism potential of the area. “The 10-km highway stretch between Kalamassery and Vallarpadam, with a waterfront, is ideal for tourism. If we travel five kilometres from Vallarpadam, we reach Mulavukadu. The first phase of the project is recommended there. The stretch is already a popular spot opted by commuters to have a short break. The proposal is to construct a walkway and develop the tourism potential of the place,” added Hibi.

Expressway

Another proposed project is the high-speed expressway between Angamaly and Kundannoor. The project aims to develop a parallel stretch so as to avoid the highly congested junctions along the NH including Aluva, Kalamassery, Edappally, Palarivattom and Vyttila. “The National Highways Authority of India has already conducted a feasibility study. The new expressway will improve the connectivity to Infopark and Smart City,” Hibi Eden said.