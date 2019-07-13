Home Cities Kochi

After mobility hub, bus port proposed in Kochi

The MP said thousands of passengers are using the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station Ernakulam everyday.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If everything goes well, Ernakulam KSRTC bus station will be elevated to the status of a modernised Bus Port. By the term Bus Port, the proponents of the idea are planning a facility for buses in the model of an airport.

The Bus Port is proposed at the exit of the KSRTC terminal near the Ernakulam South railway station. The details of the project were submitted to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday by Hibi Eden, MP.

“We have received a positive response from the union minister for the proposal. He (Gadkari) said that instructions would be given for conducting a feasibility study on the proposal to set up the Bus Port,” said Hibi Eden.

The MP said thousands of passengers are using the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station Ernakulam every day. “However, the existing bus station is in very bad condition. The lack of infrastructure, good building and passenger facilities is a major drawback of the existing station. There are nearly 6.5 acres of land owned by KSRTC near the terminal. Hence, we can utilise that area for the construction of the Bus Port.” If it materialises, this will be the second major integrated transport facility in the city after Vyttila Mobility Hub.

The Bus Port will be an integrated facility where various modes of transport including trains, buses and boats can intersect.”The KSRTC bus station is very close to the Ernakulam South railway station and the Metro station. It is also possible to offer connectivity to the boat jetty. This will be very useful to the passengers,” said Hibi.

Container road makeover
Hibi Eden also handed over the details of two more proposals to Gadkari. The first one is the beautification of the Container Terminal Road, thereby exploiting the tourism potential of the area. “The 10-km highway stretch between Kalamassery and Vallarpadam, with a waterfront, is ideal for tourism. If we travel five kilometres from Vallarpadam, we reach Mulavukadu. The first phase of the project is recommended there. The stretch is already a popular spot opted by commuters to have a short break. The proposal is to construct a walkway and develop the tourism potential of the place,” added Hibi.

Hibi Eden

Expressway
Another proposed project is the high-speed expressway between Angamaly and Kundannoor. The project aims to develop a parallel stretch so as to avoid the highly congested junctions along the NH including Aluva, Kalamassery, Edappally, Palarivattom and Vyttila. “The National Highways Authority of India  has already conducted a feasibility study. The new expressway will improve the connectivity to Infopark and Smart City,” Hibi Eden said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hibi Eden KSRTC
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp