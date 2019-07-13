Around the world in 25 grills

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When one turns 18 or has an existential crisis at some point in life, he or she resolves it by creating the ideal bucket list which is probably titled 'ten things to do before I die'. And always figuring on top of the list is 'travel around the world'. While a very few cross it off the list eventually, the idea is as far-fetched as the existence of a unicorn for many others. Determined to take its guests on an unforgettable trip around the world, ABAD Atrium's Cafe Royale at M G Road, Kochi, is organising 'Steaks n' Grills' buffet festival featuring over 25 international dishes.

Upon entering the cafe, the ambience - replete with country jazz music lingering in the air and servers who look like they are straight from the wild west period - beckons one on a passport-less journey to pamper taste buds and tickle palates. The buffet dinner features 10 soups over the course of the festival. One of the customer-favourites is the laksa lemak. "It is an Indonesian curry soup with coconut, shrimp and chicken," says Anand K S, executive chef. Complimenting the downpour outside the cafe, the soup epitomises richness especially with the taste of coconut.

Next on the menu is the curated array of steaks and grills including the jerk grilled fish, Mediterranean grilled seafood, tawa grilled chicken and Korean bulgogi. "The jerk grilled fish is a barbeque dish made using Jamaican spices such as thyme, crushed chillis and cumin. It is known for its spiciness," says Anand. Resonating his words, the subtle flavour from the mix of spices hits one's taste buds before the fish touches the palate.

While seafood lovers zero in on the grilled seafood, one cannot ignore the delicious tawa grilled chicken. "The chicken is soaked in a special mix of spices including Kashmiri chilli. This adds to the texture and taste of the grilled chicken," says the chef.

In addition to this, the vegetarian side is complete with karahi aloo baingan (potato brinjal gravy in a kadai), paneer koliwada (marinated fried paneer cubes), cauliflower manchurian and rajma masala. However, what stands out is the vegetable au gratin, a French dish with grated cheese on top of baked vegetables.

The dinner culminates with an assortment of desserts including orange marmalade pudding, vattalappam, mille feuille and mango browni mousse cake. With pasta and Indian breads on the live counter, the festival will be on till July 21.