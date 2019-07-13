Chief Secretary promises adequate fund flow for Metro work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With non-release of funds affecting the pace of civil work on the Kochi Metro stretch between Maharaja’s College and Thykkoodam, the Chief Secretary has intervened to chalk out an action plan to ensure fund flow. It was at a meeting held at KMRL headquarters on Friday that Chief Secretary Tom Jose assured Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officers that the dues would be settled at the earliest.

Earlier, DMRC officials had asked KMRL to immediately release Rs 220 crore which was to be paid to its main and sub-contractors. DMRC officers also said they required a minimum of Rs 90 crore at the end of every month to settle contractors’ dues. “However, we were only getting Rs 25 lakh from KMRL for the past few months. In the meeting, Jose promised the required funds would be released on time so that the progress of the work remains unaffected,” said a DMRC source.

Work on the stretch is likely to be completed by August. “Nearly 95 per cent of work has been completed. If we can ensure adequate fund flow, we hope the stretch can be commissioned next month,” said the source.