Criticism should be done decently: Sukumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cartoonist S Sukumaran Potti, who is known for his satirical cartoons, has always used the medium to criticise politicians and social evils. Still, he has managed to keep a good relationship with politicians without compromising on his work. Modern-day cartoonists have so many things to learn from the veteran, who turned 88 on Tuesday.

Potti, commonly known as Sukumar, says [former Chief Ministers] K Karunakaran and E K Nayanar had always given a good feedback to his cartoons. “Karunakaran had always said that he had full faith in me. Once, the leader agreed to inaugurate a cartoon exhibition only because the organisers used my work, a caricature of the leader, to unveil as part of the event. Nayanar had a habit of keeping my cartoons in a special file. I felt happy when Nayanar’s son Krishna Kumar told me my that my decade-old cartoons have been preserved,” recalled Sukumar.

The octogenarian says cartoonists should criticise politicians and corrupt people in a decent manner. “A cartoonist has the right to criticise anyone. But a cartoonist should use their imagination to criticise them decently. I have always tried to do that. But a cartoonist should not shy away from severely criticising corrupt people,” he said.

He further said modern cartoonists should be careful as society has become intolerant, especially to satirical cartoons. “Earlier, we had an audience who took the criticism positively. Now, the society has become intolerant of cartoons and cartoonists,” he said citing the row over Kerala Lalithakala Academi’s award for a cartoon on Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

He also asserted that cartoonists need strong-willed media leaders. “Some leaders have become ‘pleasers of the politicians’. During the emergency, Ramnath Goenka has published the Indian Express newspaper leaving black space in the editorial columns. The support of such leaders is important to ensure the freedom of expression of the cartoonists,” he said.

Sukumar has also written nearly 50 books on satire. He has won several awards including that of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi. Besides, he has served as the chairman of Kerala Cartoon Academy. He was also president of ‘Narma Kairali’ and an administrative assistant in the office of DIG. Sukumar, who was born on July 9, 1931, is the son of Attingal Subrayan Potti and Krishnammal.