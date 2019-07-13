Home Cities Kochi

Delights of rice bowl

Chef Soju Philip's  ‘Recipes on Ripples’, a  travelogue cookbook on the food of Kuttanad, wins the prestigious Gourmand World Cookbook Award

Published: 13th July 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It was the sudden and tragic death of a dear friend that brought Chef Soju Philip to Kuttanad in 2002. Growing up in  Pathanamthitta, he had until then, only heard the tales and legends of the region known as the rice bowl of Kerala. Overwhelmed immediately by its enchanting charm which he thought was unlike any other, Chef Soju decided that if he would ever write a cookbook it would be about the visual and culinary delights of the land. Released last July, 'Recipes on Ripples: Kuttanadan Recipes from Kerala Coast' is a labour of love 15 years in the making. It was in the news recently when the book won the prestigious Gourmand World Cookbook Award in the local cuisine (Asia) category.  

For any traveller coming from outside, the place is "superb, marvellous and mysterious"; every sight is a feast, reads the short introduction to the travelogue cookery book. "You can't neglect the beauty of the place while writing about Kuttanad, even if it's a recipe book.

The vast stretches of paddy fields, the coconut and palm lagoons, the crisscrossing canals surrounding the farms and the organic life of people who inhabit it all influence the food culture," says Soju, who is currently the executive chef at Ramada Resort by Wyndham Kochi. His brilliant attempt brings together a comprehensive repertoire of the agrarian lifestyle and backwater cuisine. 'Recipes on Ripples' is not just a cookbook, it is an extensive document of a culture that is rich in its ordinariness.

"I left my heart at Takazhi (a village in the Kuttanad region) when I first visited. I was working at a restaurant in the USA during that time so when I moved back to India in 2009, I decided to finally start writing. I took me seven years to pen the book," says Soju who travelled across the region frequently to chronicle the majority Syrian Christian community across seven  villages. 

With a corpus of over 100 recipes, the book gives an introduction to the joys of cooking with locally grown and bred produce. Chef Soju teaches his readers that while rice is a staple to the region,  karimeen (pearl spot fish) and duck are sought-after delicacies. "The karimeen polichattu (pearl spot fish wrapped in banana leaf and pan fried) made in Kuttanad that I came across during my research was unlike any other I had tasted.

And there are the tharavu mappas (duck simmered in coriander-flavoured coconut gravy), these are my favourites," says chef Soju. But what would excite the uninitiated the most is irachi pidi (meat and rice dumplings cooked in mild fish gravy), a truly authentic preparation that brings together the most popular components of the region: duck, seafood and rice. With over 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry and having written multiple columns on food, the Gourmand award is another feather in his cap. "The awards are considered as Oscars in the F&B industry so I am really honoured and grateful," says the chef.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp