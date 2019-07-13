Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s southern tip on a high

At least 30 to 40 drug and ganja-related cases are reported every month from isolated regions of Kochi

Published: 13th July 2019 07:05 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The cold-blooded murder of 20-year-old Arjun has put the spotlight back on the southern tip of Ernakulam district – encompassing Maradu, Nettoor and Panangad – for all the wrong reasons. Once the hub of goonda activities, the region is now under the grip of drugs and ganja mafia, with cops saying a large number of contraband cases being reported from the areas, especially Nettoor and Panangad.

“It has come to my notice a large number of cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are being registered following incidents reported from Nettoor and Panangad. I have directed the police team to pay special attention to these areas,” said City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare.

The body of Arjun, who had gone missing since July 2, was recovered in a highly-decomposed state from a marshy land in Nettoor on July 10. Five persons, including a minor, were arrested by Panangad police the following day on charges of murdering the youth over a past grudge. According to the cops, four of the arrested persons – Roni Roy, Nipin Peter, Ajith Bahuleyan and Ananthu Sivan – were involved in drugs-related cases and were drug users themselves. Arjun, the deceased, was a ganja user too and was named in an NDPS case registered in another police station, the cops said. Sakhare said the Panangad police station had an official exclusively to monitor activities of the drug mafia within its limits.

“In the Arjun murder case, I have asked the investigation team to look for persons who had been providing ganja to the suspects,” he said. “Every day, a team has to be deployed at the NH for patrolling. The remaining units patrol other areas. However, there are swamps and isolated places which provide safe cover to anti-social elements,” said a police officer.

Youths becoming addicts
Divya Anil, a councillor representing Nettoor in the Maradu Municipality, said, “In recent times, several local youths have got addicted to drugs. Places close to Nettoor railway station are targeted by drug suppliers and drug users.” Excise officers said they have been concentrating more in Nettoor and Panangad areas due to the several drug-related cases reported from there.

Stringent patrolling
Nettoor, Panangad and Kumbalam come under the jurisdiction of Panangad police station. A police officer attached with the station said each month, at least 30 to 40 drug and ganja-related cases were reported from the areas. Though the station has 40 cops and is headed by a Circle Inspector-rank officer, the strength and facilities there make patrolling such vast areas daily a daunting task.

HC disposes of petition filed by Arjun’s father
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday disposed of the habeas corpus petition filed by V M Vidhyan, father of Arjun, whose body was recovered from a marshy land at Nettoor on Wednesday.

Two ‘drug snatchers’ held with 1 kg of hashish
Kochi: Excise officers have arrested two teenagers who robbed drug peddlers and seized 1 kg of hashish from him at Thevara. Following the Nettoor murder case, enforcement activities have been  enhanced by the Excise Department. The arrested are Abhi, 19, and Amal, 19. “The duo, posing as buyers of drugs, ganja and other narcotic products, used to contact peddlers. When the peddlers arrive, they snatch the drugs from them. Later, they sell them to their customers,” said an officer, explaining the modus operandi of the gang.

