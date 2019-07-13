Mirage: Alka’s quest to find an oasis in her daily journey

Steena Das By

KOCHI: While scribbling the poem ‘Is a candle similar to life?’ for a Class XII assignment, Alka Mohan Kanaparambil never thought she would publish a book in future. “I was surprised when Binny sir from Sahithi Publishers said he would publish my poems. I still cannot believe even after a week of the book’s release,” says Alka, the author of ‘Mirage’.A BA English Literature student at All Saints College in Thiruvananthapuram, Alka is immensely happy to see her poems written from Class VIII in her dairy become a book.

‘Mirage’ is a quest for an oasis. Alka’s journey is not to any desert, but in search of the oasis that she comes across in her daily journey. The book includes 28 poems and three short stories. It all began in Class XII. “The teacher asked us to write a poem as an assignment. I compared human lives to candles,” she says. “It won appreciation from my teachers, friends and family.” Thus began the journey of Alka as a poet. She began to participate in poetry and essay competitions and bagged laurels.

Her themes are nature and life. “Most of my poems are inspired by nature. Its beauty has always fascinated and inspired me to write more. A few of my poems talk about life,” she says. One of her favourite poems is called ‘Loneliness’. “The poem deals with depression. I have narrated the positive aspects of depression, by mentioning it as a time to find ourselves as well as our purpose in life,” says Alka.

Her love for nature has been inspired by English poet William Wordsworth. “My poems have been influenced by him,” says Alka.The poet does not need a cup of coffee or a peaceful ambience to pen down her poems. The irony is she prefers crowded places. “Most of my poems have originated in my classroom. My friends always say, ‘Let’s make noise so that Alka can write a poem’,” she says.

Sahithi chief editor and former minister V C Kabeer presided over the book release. Author George Onakkoor released the book by giving a copy to former City Police Commissioner T J Jose.