Home Cities Kochi

Mirage: Alka’s quest to find an oasis in her daily journey

BA student Alka Mohan Kanaparambil releases her collection of poems titled ‘Mirage’

Published: 13th July 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI:  While scribbling the poem ‘Is a candle similar to life?’ for a Class XII assignment, Alka Mohan Kanaparambil never thought she would publish a book in future. “I was surprised when Binny sir from Sahithi Publishers said he would publish my poems. I still cannot believe even after a week of the book’s release,” says Alka, the author of ‘Mirage’.A BA English Literature student at All Saints College in Thiruvananthapuram, Alka is immensely happy to see her poems written from Class VIII in her dairy become a book. 

‘Mirage’ is a quest for an oasis. Alka’s journey is not to any desert, but in search of the oasis that she comes across in her daily journey. The book includes 28 poems and three short stories. It all began in Class XII. “The teacher asked us to write a poem as an assignment. I compared human lives to candles,” she says. “It won appreciation from my teachers, friends and family.” Thus began the journey of Alka as a poet. She began to participate in poetry and essay competitions and bagged laurels. 

Her themes are nature and life. “Most of my poems are inspired by nature. Its beauty has always fascinated and inspired me to write more. A few of my poems talk about life,” she says. One of her favourite poems is called ‘Loneliness’. “The poem deals with depression. I have narrated the positive aspects of depression, by mentioning it as a time to find ourselves as well as our purpose in life,” says Alka.

Her love for nature has been inspired by English poet William Wordsworth. “My poems have been influenced by him,” says Alka.The poet does not need a cup of coffee or a peaceful ambience to pen down her poems. The irony is she prefers crowded places. “Most of my poems have originated in my classroom. My friends always say, ‘Let’s make noise so that Alka can write a poem’,” she says. 

Sahithi chief editor and former minister V C Kabeer presided the book release. Author George Onakkoor released the book by giving a copy to former City Police Commissioner T J Jose. friends always say, ‘Let’s make noise so that Alka can write a poem’,” she says. Sahithi chief editor and former minister V C Kabeer presided over the book release. Author George Onakkoor released the book by giving a copy to former City Police Commissioner T J Jose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp