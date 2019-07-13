Scheme for flood-hit families with ailing member

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state has come up with an initiative, 'Prathyudhanam', where families with members who are suffering from cancer and kidney ailments can apply for additional financial help. The scheme will also cater to differently challenged, bed-ridden patients and widows.

The beneficiaries, selected by the State Disaster Management Authority, will be paid Rs 25,000. Only families with children below the age of 18 can apply for the scheme. The applicants will be prioritised according to the percentage of damage suffered in 2018 floods.

As many as 800 families will be selected for the scheme. The application forms and guidelines will be available from local self-government bodies. It is also available on the website www.sdma.kerala.gov.in and www.sjd.kerala.gov.in.