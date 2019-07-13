Home Cities Kochi

Where development remains a pipe dream

Councillor Jinson Peter said even small and medium firms are not interested in setting up units here.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is no secret that development eludes interior areas of Nettoor, Kundannoor and Maradu in Ernakulam. Despite their proximity to Kochi city centre, the areas are devoid of any progress in the real estate or industrial sectors.

Even Maradu Municipality councillors admit that several localities at Nettoor and Kundannoor fail to get noticed by investors and continue to be the soft spot for illegal activities, including drug peddling.
Home to several ecologically-sensitive areas, including water bodies and mangroves, the region is governed by strict environment regulations, which play spoilsport for those looking to invest in real estate projects.

“Though the region has suitable areas for development projects, people are afraid to take risks owing to the tough rules framed to protect the region’s ecology. The roads are narrow and the abundant marshy lands make navigation tough for people. The presence of mangroves and water bodies also deters investors,” said Nettoor South councillor Divya Anilkumar.

Councillor Jinson Peter said even small and medium firms are not interested in setting up units here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp