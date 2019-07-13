Where development remains a pipe dream

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is no secret that development eludes interior areas of Nettoor, Kundannoor and Maradu in Ernakulam. Despite their proximity to Kochi city centre, the areas are devoid of any progress in the real estate or industrial sectors.

Even Maradu Municipality councillors admit that several localities at Nettoor and Kundannoor fail to get noticed by investors and continue to be the soft spot for illegal activities, including drug peddling.

Home to several ecologically-sensitive areas, including water bodies and mangroves, the region is governed by strict environment regulations, which play spoilsport for those looking to invest in real estate projects.

“Though the region has suitable areas for development projects, people are afraid to take risks owing to the tough rules framed to protect the region’s ecology. The roads are narrow and the abundant marshy lands make navigation tough for people. The presence of mangroves and water bodies also deters investors,” said Nettoor South councillor Divya Anilkumar.

Councillor Jinson Peter said even small and medium firms are not interested in setting up units here.