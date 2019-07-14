Home Cities Kochi

Cash, jewellery stolen from house at Aluva

Valuables worth D30 lakh burgled from digital locker. Burglars gained entry into the house after breaking open the back door

Published: 14th July 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Forensic expert examining the home which was burgled at Aluva | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major theft, burglars decamped with cash, gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh from the digital locker of a house in Aluva on Friday. According to Aluva East police, the theft occurred at the house of George Mathew at Seminarypady on GCDA Road. The gang broke into the house between 6.30 pm and 11.30 pm while the family was away in Vazhakkala to attend a function. When they returned at 11 pm, they found the back door open and the digital locker destroyed. Following this, they alerted the police. 

“The stolen articles comprise $2,000, 800 British pounds, 65,000, 40 sovereigns of gold, and a diamond necklace worth around D18.50 lakh. The ornaments were recently taken from the bank locker for a wedding. The members of the family were abroad for many years and had recently settled in Aluva,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the thieves at first attempted to break the window grill of a bedroom but could not succeed. Later, they entered the house after breaking open the back door, which did not have a strong lock. They then entered the bedroom and destroyed the locker using a metal weapon before decamping with the cash and ornaments. Even though there was a small pet dog in the house, they left it unharmed. 

The police suspect the involvement of professionals who observed the family and the house for long before breaking in. A theft case has been registered under Section 457 and 380 and an inquiry has begun. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik constituted a special investigation team led by DySP G Venu.

Karthik, Additional Superintendent of Police M J Sojan and Venu examined the spot on Saturday. The dog squad, fingerprint and forensic experts also examined the crime scene. As there were no CCTV cameras in the house or the compound, the police are checking footage from other cameras in the neighbourhood.

