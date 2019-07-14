Hung Kuang University to collaborate with SCMS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Delegates from Hung Kuang University, Taiwan visited SCMS Group of Educational Institutions for discussions on academic and research collaborations, from July 9 to 11. International Relations Advisor Jeffrey Lin, Head of International Relations Tiger Tien and Director of Biomedical Engineering Department Taichung Taiwan of Hung Kuang University were the delegates who visited SCMS Group.

As part of the visit, discussions were held on research collaborations in the field of molecular biology, robotics, medical informatics, artificial intelligence and drones.

As far as collaboration between the universities are concerned, two students from SCMS School of Engineering and Technology will be travelling to Hung Kuang University for their summer internship programme in August. Both institutes decided to focus on setting up joint research laboratories in robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles and molecular biology.