New insurance scheme: A boon or bane?

KOCHI: Siby George, 49, who was diagnosed with a serious heart problem by doctors at a private hospital in Kottayam last year, was in for a major shock when doctors told him how much the treatment is going to cost - a none too measly Rs 5 lakh. A farmer by profession, managing such a large sum for the treatment, that too in quick time, appeared an insurmountable task for Siby. But thanks to the Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF), which came to his aid in the hour of need, Siby could avail himself of the treatment with minimal financial hassles.

“I was diagnosed with a major cardiac condition in October and doctors recommended immediate bypass operation. Mobilising Rs 5 lakh for the treatment in such a short span of time was a tall task. I didn’t even have health insurance,” said Siby, hailing from Kottayam.

Under the Karunya Benevolent Fund scheme, Siby was provided Rs 1.3 lakh for the bypass surgery, which was conducted at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. “As mine was an urgent case, the doctors gave us the relevant form immediately. We took it to the nearest Karunya lottery centre from where the registration was done. The surgery took place in November. I only had to provide details of my ration card for the registration procedure,” said Siby.

The relative ease with which Karunya Benevolent Fund scheme registration can be done has helped several lakh people in Kerala. In a stark contrast, modalities for the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP) registration are vague. “The government’s new scheme is comprehensive and we will have to pay the insurance amount for getting the registration done. The benefit of ‘free of cost’ will no longer be available once it is implemented,” said Baby Joseph from Idukki.