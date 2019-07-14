Home Cities Kochi

Parishioners protest against Aditya’s custodial torture

Aditya is the third accused in the forged document case.

Published: 14th July 2019

Protesters belonging to various churches, demanding action against police officials for torturing Aditya, march towards IG office on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after one more person was arrested by the Kochi police in connection with the forged document case, parishioners of Konthuruthy St John Nepumsian’s Church on Saturday staged a dharna and march to the IG office in Kochi demanding action against police officials for allegedly torturing Aditya Zacharia in custody. Over 500 people, including representatives of parish councils and Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) belonging to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, took part in the protest. 

“Justice must be delivered to Aditya, I have seen the injuries he sustained and it was a painful sight. Human rights are getting violated here and we have to unite against this injustice,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, who spoke at the protest meet held at Vanji Square near High Court.

Aditya is the third accused in the forged document case. It is alleged that the police indulged in third-degree torture to pressure him into naming some of the priests as accused in the case. The protesters demanded action against DySP Vidyadharan who led the investigation team when Aditya was brutally thrashed in custody and was forced to give a statement against the priests under duress.

“For 72 hours, Aditya was questioned and brutally tortured. Every happening in the Syro Malabar Church revolves around the land scam. We doubt that even the recent developments, including the suspension of bishops, is part of a big conspiracy,” said A Jayashankar, social activist. 

Fr Joyce Kaithakkuttil, Fr Mathew Edassery, pastoral council secretary P V Gerard, AMT spokesperson Shyju Antony, secretary Riju Kanjukkaran, Advocate A Jayashankar and Kusumam Joseph addressed the gathering.

