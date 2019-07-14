Youth bags PM’s research fellowship

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jeslu Celine Jacob, of Kadavanthara, bagged the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) in Architecture and Regional Planning in IIT-Kharagpur. PMRF is a scheme instituted by MHRD to attract highly skilled students to the field of research and development.

She will be entitled to a fellowship of Rs 55 lakh. She completed her BArch from NIT-Tiruchirapalli with a gold medal.

She won the Award of Prestige, instituted by International Green Building Council (IGBC), in passive energy buildings. Inclined towards passive architecture, her topic of research would be energy-efficient buildings. She is the daughter of TE Jacob, employed at National Company Law Tribunal and Juliet Paul, working at SBI.