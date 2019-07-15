Old NGO quarters in Kochi turns a hub of anti-social activities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The old NGO Quarters premises in Kakkanad have turned into a hub of anti-social activities and criminals’ den. With the 50-odd deserted quarters becoming a beehive of nefarious activities, around 30 families at nearby Manath Ayyathu Moola live in virtual dread.

Now, the residents are up in arms against the apathy of the Thrikkakara police in curbing anti-social activities in the area.

“All units here are vacant. We have seen unidentified people hiding here at night. They mainly use it for immoral activities. We are unable to use the connecting roads fearing these anti-social elements. We suspect criminals are using the quarters as a place for hiding,” said Kareem M K, a resident in the area.

According to them, despite several complaints, the police have not taken any firm action.

“We call the police every time, but in most cases they respond very late. Police should act tough against the anti-social elements and should also intensify the night patrolling in the area,” said a woman resident, on the condition of anonymity.

Thrikkakara SI Manesh Paulose said the police have been taking strict action against the anti-social elements here.

“Last month, we arrested four persons from here. Now, the area is under police surveillance, and we will ensure no such cases in the future,” he said.