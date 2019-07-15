Rs 6 crore Aluva KSRTC bus terminal renovation project hits roadblock

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-awaited Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminal project at Aluva has hit a roadblock after a shop owner in the old bus station moved the Aluva Magistrate Court against the extra rental charges imposed on him by the municipality.

As part of the initial phase of the Rs 6 crore renovation project, the authorities had launched a demolition drive at the bus station recently.

However, the drive was halted after the shopkeeper refused to move out of the complex unless the extra rental charges were reduced.

KSRTC authorities are waiting for the court order to resume the demolition work. Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Shaji Kuriakose said all shops in the building except the shop of the disputed party and a couple of others near it were demolished.

“We can start the construction of the new bus terminal only after completing the demolition of the entire building,” said

Meanwhile, Anwar Sadath, MLA, told Express the issue would be resolved immediately.

“The court is expected to hear the case filed by the shop owner on Thursday. We will act according to its direction.We expect the issue to be resolved,” he said.

One of the busiest bus stations in the state, Aluva sees a footfall of around 30,000 people per day. The project is expected to improve the facilities for the passengers at the bus terminal.

20 buses at a time

The project will be implemented using Rs 6 crore from Sadath’s development fund.

“The new bus terminal can accommodate 20 buses at a time during day and 120 buses at night. Also, it will have parking facility for 77 cars, 60 scooters and 20 buses. To facilitate commercial activities, spaces for 55 shops will be provided,” said Suni CP, an architect with C-Earth group, which designed the project.



Passengers in dilemma

The passengers reaching Aluva station have been finding it difficult as they do not know where buses stop.

Most of the long-distance buses have stopped coming to the KSRTC bus terminal.

Some local buses are directly going to the nearby private municipal stand.

“I came here to catch a bus to Kozhikode but realised after coming here that long distance buses are not coming to the bus stand. Now I have to take a bus to Angamaly and to reach my destination,” said Dinoop S, a passenger.

Passengers demand authorities to provide people with information about the new stops for long and short-distance buses in Aluva.

“Sometimes, the KSRTC operates buses to Kakkanad from the private bus stand and sometimes from KSRTC bus station. Passengers are finding it difficult,” said Thomas T, a resident of Kakkanad.