Seven years on, 78-year old waits for his Kerala property permit

As his four children were reluctant to move out of Mumbai, he decided to construct a commercial building on the plot.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:54 AM

Muhammed Zakir, 78, at the ground floor of the commercial building (right) he built at Kalamassery in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When purchasing the 10-cent plot in Kalamassery in 1995, Muhammed Zakir, the 78-year-old scrap dealer from Kurla had only one dream - deepen his relationship with Kerala and spend the rest of his life in ‘God’s own country.’

Fast forward to 2019, the septuagenarian has been forced to live in his unfinished building. Zakir reached here in 1982 as part of his business. He had bought the plot in his wife’s name with a plan to change his base to Kochi.

As his four children were reluctant to move out of Mumbai, he decided to construct a commercial building on the plot.

“I received the permission from the municipality after submitting the building plan and the construction was started in 2007. As per that plan, the space needed between the road and the building was a mere 3 metres. But I was adamant about giving more space for safety measures. We gave six metres on one side and 5.45 metres on the other,” said Zakir.

Meanwhile, his financial crunch delayed the construction. When the building was finally constructed in 2012, the status of the road in front of the building had changed from National Highway to an ordinary road.

“Once the construction was over, municipality officials came up with new rules. They asked for a renewed plan which we submitted without any delay. Meanwhile, my file went missing,” he said. Later, with the help of a peon, Zakir recovered the file. ‘Violation’ was marked on it.

Initially, the officials were reluctant to explain the violation but later said that the building should be six-metre away from the main road. “But they have given the building number for the nearby buildings which are not even three metres from the road,” he said.

Kalamassery municipal chairperson Rukiya Jamal however, said that it was the intervention of vigilance that delayed the process.

“Due to some complaints, vigilance officials took the file in 2013 and delayed the process. As the road status has changed now, the legality won’t be an issue. In the forthcoming adalat, we will take a decision on the building and recommend it to the government with a council resolution,” she said.

