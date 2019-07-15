Home Cities Kochi

Two busy junctions, no traffic regulators in Kochi

The absence of functioning traffic signals at the Kadavanthra and Woodlands junctions has made travel a daring adventure.

The messy traffic at Woodlands Junction on Sunday.

The messy traffic at Woodlands Junction on Sunday. ( Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the busiest junctions in the city, Kadavanthra Junction never sees a lull in traffic movement. However, the junction lacks a functional traffic signal, making it difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to commute or cross the road during busy hours.

The junction's traffic signal post has not been functioning for two years. “The signal has become non-functional since the start of Metro construction. As of now, the traffic is controlled by the police,” said an autorickshaw driver.

It is mainly students of the nearby school and office-goers who cross the road during peak hours. “The vehicles rush from all directions. The pedestrians have to wait long before crossing the road,” said Geetha Murali, a teacher. 

While the traffic police have used rope-like tapes to divert vehicles and control traffic in the junction, these are removed at night.

“There is no other way to control the traffic here. The traffic signal at this junction was a manually operated one and it stopped functioning some years ago. It will soon be replaced by an automatic signal system,” said a traffic police officer.

Woodlands junction

For the 60-year-old cobbler who sits at the Woodlands Junction, accidents have become a normal sight. He claims to have witnessed at least 40 accidents in two months.

With no traffic lights or speed breakers at the junction, vehicles from Koshi Avenue Road and SRV Road crash into vehicles approaching from MG Road. 

“Because of the Metro pillars, drivers fail to notice the vehicles that approach from the other side while taking a U-turn,” said an auto driver. The vehicles, especially two-wheelers, speed to escape the approaching traffic signal at the Jos Junction.

“The rush to cross the signal before it turns red is the main cause of accidents and they do not see vehicles approaching from other roads,” he said.

Since there are traffic signals in KPCC Junction and Jos Junction, installing another signal in this area is not a possible option.

And residents feel it was better when there used to be police personnel to control traffic. “There used to be a police officer to control the traffic before. No accidents took place then,” a security guard of a nearby hotel said. 

Being close to a school and Medical Trust Hospital, the congestion and regular accidents at the junction are serious concerns. “Ambulances always get trapped in the block,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SHO of Kochi Traffic (West) police station said the traffic signal at Kadavanthra Junction will begin to function only when the Metro construction work ends.

As for Woodlands Junction, he says the issue is not as serious as made out to be but agrees to the need for a traffic signal there.

