60 fly-tippers caught unawares in Paravoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CCTV cameras have helped Paravoor municipality catch 60 persons dumping waste at open places. The municipality had recently installed CCTV cameras at 11 places to catch such fly-tippers.



A press release from the District Information Office stated that as much as Rs 60,000 was collected as fine from 26 persons who were caught with the help of CCTV cameras. The cameras were installed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. These cameras can also operate at low light and during night and can store the footages of several weeks. The municipality also has a night patrolling squad to catch persons dumping wastes at public places. The release also warned repeated offenders of prosecution.