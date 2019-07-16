Home Cities Kochi

Chronicling life of adi Sankara

When it comes to art and heritage, the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady is a treasure chest.

Published: 16th July 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to art and heritage, the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady is a treasure chest. In the year 1995, when the university was established, artist J R Palakkal was commissioned to paint a series of portraits based on the life of Adi Sankaracharya. The paintings that number around 33 will be put on display at the Art and Mind Gallery at Paravur as a part of 'Sree Sankara 2019'.

The exhibition will begin on July 20 (Saturday) at 4 pm, said Saju Thuruthil, head of the department, Department of Fine Arts, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit(SSUS), Kalady. According to him, the paintings had been lying neglected for quite a long time. "The neglect coupled with damage caused by the flood deteriorated the condition of the once beautiful paintings," he said.

"Due to the dampness, black mould covered the paintings and they had bulged out. The colours too had been affected with discolouration setting in," he said. He was entrusted with the chemical restoration of the paintings since he is a certified art conservator and restorer. "I was able to bring the paintings back to nearly the original status," he said.

"These are very valuable works. The paintings track various milestones in the life of Adi Sankaracharya," he said. The series begins with the Sankaracharya's parents arriving in Kalady. "There is one that shows his parents crossing the river on a wooden bridge. The next in the series shows the birth of Adi Sankara and ends with a painting of him attaining 'Sarvanjapeedam'," said Saju. The paintings are done in the Raja Ravi Varma style and stand on par with those done by the European masters, he added.

According to him, paintings of this standard can never be seen anywhere else. "The vibrancy of the colours, the manner in which the expressions have been caught beside the very fact that such a beautiful chronicling of Sankaracharya's life has been rarely done makes the exhibition worth viewing," he said. Along with the exhibition, a one-day seminar on  'Darshanam, Vedantam, Manavikata' will be held. The talk will be given by P V Ramankutty, visiting faculty, SSUS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp