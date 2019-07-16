Funbrella painting competition celebrates 'Monsoon of Kerala'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of FUNBRELLA, an annual umbrella painting competition organised by Executive Events for high school students was held at Four Points by Sheraton at Infopark campus on Sunday. As many as 250 high school students from schools across the state participated in the painting competition, which was based on theme ‘Monsoon of Kerala’.

Meghna R Robins of Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad emerged the winner in the competition. Padmapriya Nair of Marygiri CMI Public School, Koothattukulam bagged the second prize and Abhishek John of St Antony’s High School, Piravom bagged the third prize. While the winner was given cash prize of `25000, the first runner-up and second runner-up received cash prize of `15000 and `5000 respectively. Film director Saji Surendran, actor, director and entrepreneur Sajid Yahiya and Dinesh Rai, general manager, Four Points by Sheraton distributed the prizes. The paintings of top 10 students will be auctioned by the Lions Club of Cochin Midtown and the money will be utilised for charity.

Music composer and singer George Peter, Dominic Savio, president, Lion’s Club of Cochin Midtown, Raju Kannampuzha, MD, Executive Events; Michael Lestourgeon, director- sales & marketing, Four Points by Sheraton; Shiaya Basheer, MD, Johns Umbrella and Manmohan Haridas, managing partner, KraftStation were present on the occasion.