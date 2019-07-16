GCDA’s rehab proposal gets nod from govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has accorded administrative sanction to the proposal submitted by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for the proposed housing project at Rameswaram in West Kochi. The project is estimated to cost Rs 15.84 crore.

The housing project will come up on the 70 cents of land that GCDA owns at Rameswaram. Under the project, two blocks of four storeys each will be constructed. There will be 88 houses in the two blocks.



The residents of P&D colony who are living on a ‘purambokke’ land under unhealthy conditions will be rehabilitated to the new houses, a GCDA statement said on Monday.