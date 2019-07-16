GDCA promises to beautify Kochi landmarks post HC rap

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the High Court order on ensuring Marine Drive’s proper maintenance, authorities concerned have promised measures to improve facilities at the city landmark to attract tourists and families.

Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) chairman V Saleem told Express that steps have been initiated to float tenders for Marine Drive beautification project.

“This will be undertaken during phase-I of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) project. It envisages beautification of Marine Drive-Rajendra Maidan stretch. Bids have been invited for the project which has a total outlay of Rs 7.10 crore,” Saleem said.

According to him, basic amenities will be restored to Marine Drive. “The walkway will be paved with new tiles. Dysfunctional lights and damaged seats will be replaced. Overall, the facilities will be improved,” he said.

Additionally, corporation authorities said they will initiate steps for implementing the High Court fiat on stringent action to prevent waste dumping in Marine Drive’s vicinity. “Presently, waste is collected from areas near Marine Drive on a regular basis. We are not aware of any illegal waste dumping in the area. If isolated incidents are there, immediate action will follow,” said TJ Vinod, Deputy Mayor.

Kochi City police, who were directed by the High Court to maintain round-the-clock vigil to check anti-social activities and waste dumping, said they can comment on the order only after going through a copy of the verdict. “We will study the order and take appropriate action,” said K P Philip, Additional Commissioner of Police, Kochi City.

Despite Express’ repeated attempts, City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare couldn’t be reached.

Renjit G Thampy, who filed the public interest litigation(PIL) which resulted in the High Court order, said he expects proper follow-up action from the authorities concerned. “The authorities should walk the talk. For the past five years I have been fighting to secure this order. Allowing the city landmark to remain in shambles is a blot on the entire country,” he said.