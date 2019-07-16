HC orders round-the-clock surveillance at Marine Drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the City Police Commissioner to deploy adequate police force to maintain round-the-clock vigil at the Marine Drive walkway to check anti-social activities and waste dumping. A Division Bench headed by High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the order on a plea from Ranjit G Thampy, Chittoor Road, Ernakulam, citing Marine Drive’s deplorable state.

Senior counsel Jaju Babu, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that faulty laying of tiles coupled with poor drainage system cause heavy waterlogging on several parts of the walkway during rain. Tiles are unevenly laid on the newly extended walkway and eruptions which have formed on the walkway can result in people suffering major injury after losing their footing.

Waste is being dumped on the walkway by residents of apartments nearby. Littering by street vendors, boat operator and others along the walkway has converted the area into a garbage dumping yard. Open defecation and urination near the walkway is another issue plaguing the locality. Most of the garden benches are in a damaged condition and hence are of little use to visitors, stated the petition.

The court also directed the corporation to ensure the walkway has proper lighting. The civic body must also prevent waste dumping in the area. If any instance of waste dumping is found by the Corporation, they should report it to police. And follow-up action should be taken by the police.

The court also directed the Greater Cochin Development Authority(GCDA) to file an affidavit on the steps initiated for the walkway’s upkeep.

The Division Bench observed that the walkway -- hardly a stone’s throw away from the High Court -- was envisaged as a landmark for those visiting ‘Queen of Arabian Sea’. The walkway is studded with lights and is set against the picturesque landscape and was to form a ‘Queens Necklace’ much like its namesake in Mumbai. The walkway was the result of massive investment in terms of land, labour and money and when completed it had brought cheer to the city denizens.

“From the environment angle, the place has become a dumping site for solid waste, mostly non-biodegradable refuse. The leftover attracts strays and as a result of this many pedestrians and nature lovers, who frequented the place earlier, have now stopped going there. This has turned it into a haven for anti-socials,” observed the court.

Government counsel K V Sohan submitted the area’s maintenance is GCDA ‘s responsibility and ensuring hygiene and adequate lighting will be the corporation’s responsibility. He also submitted the necessary police surveillance can be arranged on the civic body’s request.