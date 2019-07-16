Home Cities Kochi

KSUM to form ‘Million Dollar Club’

Published: 16th July 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the aim of bringing together top fundraised startups in the state, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising a conclave of the founders of such companies.

The event to be held on July 31 in the city will see the convergence of entrepreneurs who led the early-seed stage of their startups, organisers said.

“The intention is to form a club of such founders. It will be named the ‘Million Dollar Club’,” according to KSUM Chief Executive Officer Saji Gopinath. “The club will consist of startups that raised funding at a minimum valuation of 10 million US dollars.”

The meeting at Kochi will also discuss the next round of fund requirements. “The KSUM will support the founders of this club for its growth,” revealed Dr Gopinath. “The meetup will discuss the requirement of the founders to scale up in terms of funds and other support.”

Further, the meet will feature investors looking for Pre-Series A and Series A round investment opportunities so as to facilitate their network with the attending founders. “These investors will advise the founders,” said the CEO of the KSUM. The founders who fall in the above-mentioned category shall contact at ksum-funding@startupmission.in to become a part of the proposed club.

TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission
