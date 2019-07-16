Nettoor murder accused sent to police custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Maradu, on Monday sent the four accused in the Nettoor Arjun murder case — Nibin Peter, Rony, Ananthu and Ajith Kumar — to two-day police custody.

Though the Panangadu police had sought the custody for three days for further inquiry, the court, after considering the petition, granted only two days.

The police submitted that the first accused, Nibin, had hit Arjun with a solid object who fell on the impact. Meanwhile, the second accused, Rony, smashed Arjun’s head with a stone.

During this time, the third and fourth accused, Ananthu and Ajith Kumar, lifted Arjun and Rony hit his head with a wooden plank. Arjun lost consciousness thereafter. They then dragged his body to a marshy land and dumped it, the police said.

The police are yet to take into custody the vehicles used by the accused and their mobile phones. They would also take the accused on the roads they had travelled during the crime to collect evidence.



The accused have been charged under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 301 (culpable homicide by causing the death of a person other than the person whose death was intended), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 334 (voluntarily causing hurt on provocation) of IPC.