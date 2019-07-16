Home Cities Kochi

Relief for Islanders! KSRTC starts 12 services from Goshree to Vyttila

According to the official, the decision was taken at the behest of KSRTC managing director M P Dinesh, who was the former Police Commissioner of Kochi.

Published: 16th July 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Thiru Kochi bus conducting service on the Goshree Island-Vyttila route Arun Angela

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, the decade-long demand of Goshree Islanders seems to have been met. With Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) starting 12 Thiru Kochi services from Goshree Islands to Vyttilla, the transportation woes of Islanders will be eased to a large extent.

Till now, except for one or two KSRTC services, all private buses from Goshree end their journey at High Court Junction. “On Monday, the KSRTC started 12 services, at an interval of 10 minutes, from Njarakkal, Elankunnapuzha and Vypeen to Vyttila. The services will be conducted both via Padma and Menaka routes,” says District Transport Officer (DTO) VM Thajudheen Sahib.

According to the official, the decision was taken at the behest of KSRTC managing director M P Dinesh, who was the former Police Commissioner of Kochi.

“We have taken into account the demand of the people. Since the private buses can only ply till the High Court, the  Islanders have been suffering for a very long time. The KSRTC MD took the decision to roll 12 services on the stretch,” said the DTO.

The services, which start from 5:30 am and extend till late in the evening, will also ensure Metro connectivity. As many as one lakh people are expected to gain from the move.“Islanders will stand to benefit from these services. The biggest advantage for the commuters is easy travel and cost saving. If getting down at the High Court and taking another bus to the city cost an extra of `6 every day, they get to save the amount by taking the straight KSRTC services,” says Thajudheen.The decision is also expected to alleviate the traffic congestion and rush at the High Court Junction, where all private buses from the island end their journey.

The corporation also has plans to start services to Kaloor and Pipeline Junction. “We have just rolled these services. The plan is to reduce by the interval between services by 5 minutes by adding more buses on the route. We will also be starting services to Kaloor and Palarivattom in the next phase,” said the DTO.
Meanwhile,  Goshree Action Council chairman Majnu Komath said the council wholeheartedly welcomed the decision.

“This is a great solace to the people of Goshree as the patronage along the route is huge. But, at the same time we are a bit apprehensive about how long these services will continue,” he said.

According to Majnu, almost 10 years ago, when Jose Thettayil was the Transport Minister, 20 services were rolled out on the route. “The launch of these services were held with much fanfare. But, except for one or two, all the remaining services were called off and we suspect the hand of private bus lobbies. We are apprehensive about history repeating, otherwise this move is very encouraging,” says Majnu Komath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC Goshree Vyttila
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp