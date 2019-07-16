Youth dies as car crashes into container truck

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 24-year-old youth was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a container truck parked on the side of Container Road near Eloor in the early hours of Monday. The deceased has been identified as George Deepak Prince, a native of Manjummal and son of EV Prince, employee of FACT Petrochemical Division. According to police, the mishap occurred around 12.30 am near Anavathil. Tony, 24, of Manjummal, who was sitting on the front seat of the car, has been admitted to a private hospital with severe leg injuries. The police said both the friends were reportedly returning after attending a function at Varappuzha.